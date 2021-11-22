Multiple deaths confirmed after SUV plows through marchers at Wisconsin holiday parade

Several are dead and multiple people have been injured after an SUV drove through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Videos of the incident posted on social media showed a red SUV speeding around the parade marchers and eventually plowing through a group of participants.

The exact number of deaths and injuries was not given, as families were still being notified. Police chief Dan Thompson said more than 20 people were struck by the SUV. He said police have located the SUV and that a person of interest in custody

Thompson called the scene “chaotic,” and said that some victims were taken to the hospital by police while others were taken their by family members. There was no immediate information given about specific injuries or the condition of anybody who was hurt.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tweeted that he and his wife “are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information.”

Waukesha is located about 15 miles from Milwaukee, according to the county’s homepage.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.