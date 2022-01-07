Multiple Crashes Temporarily Close I-75 in Saginaw County

Michigan State police and first responders from Buena Vista closed portions of I-75 this morning after two different crashes.
Just after 11 am Saginaw County central dispatch reported a driver on I-75 south near mile marker 149 losing control of their vehicle, hitting a construction worker and then the median wall.
Debris on the roadway initially called for a complete closure of southbound traffic, but crews were able to reduce that to three as help arrived.
Drivers should still expect intermittent lane closures as work resumes on resetting the median barrier.
Shortly after reports of the southbound crash, a call was put out for aid on a 3 vehicle crash in the northbound lanes.
That incident closed 2 lanes, but no other information on injuries or other issues in the area have been made available.
The highway was completely reopened in both directions around 1 o’clock.