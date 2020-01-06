Multiple Agencies Respond to “Difficult” Bridgeport Township Fire
(source: Alpha Media)
Several fire departments in Saginaw County responded to a house fire Sunday, January 5 in Bridgeport Township.
The fire was located in the 3300 block of King Rd. around 2:00 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find at least half of the two story home ablaze. Within minutes of arriving, a 20 pound propane cylinder from a gas grill on a side porch exploded. Officials say the fire was difficult to put out as the home had several additions and a newer rooftop built over older ones.
The family living in the home was able to evacuate before fire crews arrived. The American Red Cross as called to the scene to assist them.
Crews from Frankenmuth, Birch Run, Spaulding Township and Buena Vista Township assisted at the scene.