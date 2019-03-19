Multi-Vehicle Crash Injures One on I-75

source: Alpha Media Image Library

A multi-vehicle crash near Birch Run on I-75 Monday, March 18 sent a Bay City man to the hospital. Police say the crash occurred in the north bound lanes near mile marker 136 around 7:50 a.m. One vehicle clipped another, causing the second vehicle to lose control and strike a semi-truck. The truck slammed into the concrete median wall, breaking off a piece of concrete and sending into the south bound lanes, striking a vehicle driven by Aaron Stadler. The concrete went through the windshield and hit Stadler in the head. He suffered non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

