Mt. Pleasant Under a Boil Water Advisory

The city of Mount Pleasant has issued a boil water advisory for residents.

The advisory comes after the city detected a problem with the treatment system at the water plant. Due to operator error, high turbidity water passed through the filters and entered the distribution system. To correct the mistake, officials at the plant have added chlorine to the water. Customers may see discoloration in their water or smell a chlorine odor. Testing of the water will take place today and tomorrow.

The boil water advisory will be lifted when two consecutive samples are clear.