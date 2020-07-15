Mt. Pleasant Police Investigating Early Morning Murder
Mt. Pleasant police are looking for a suspect or suspects in an early morning homicide.
The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15 in the 500 block of S. Bradley St. One man was killed and another suffered gunshot wounds. The names of the victim’s have not been released. The wounded man’s condition is unknown.
No suspect information is available. Please call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at (989) 779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000 if you have any information.