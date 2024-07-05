Mt. Pleasant Police Investigate Felonious Assault Involving Vehicle

A Remus man was arrested after allegedly striking another man with his truck Thursday morning in Mount Pleasant.

Officers were dispatched the the 2100 block of Mission Street around 9:20 a.m. for a report of a felonious assault. Police say they found a Rosebush man suffering non-life threatening injuries in a parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck had remained on scene and spoke with police.

Investigators say the incident started with an argument between the two men earlier in the day. The driver was lodged in the Isabella County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call (989) 779-9111.