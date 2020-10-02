      Weather Alert

Mt. Pleasant Police Arrest Assault Suspect in Campus Apartment Case

Ann Williams
Oct 2, 2020 @ 7:58am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A suspect from Saginaw is in the Isabella County Jail facing multiple charges including felonious assault and home invasion.

Mt. Pleasant Police responded to West Campus Apartments about 10:15 p.m. Friday, September 25 for reports of a black male wearing a face mask and camo sweatshirt, and pointing an assault rifle at a group inside an apartment. Officers were unable to find the suspect that night, but did learn his identity.

Police located him Wednesday, September 30 at a home on Main Street in Mt. Pleasant and took him into custody. Police say the incident was targeted and isolated, and did not endanger the public

