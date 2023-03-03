Mt. Pleasant Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Tafficking

(Getty Images)

A Mount Pleasant man has plead guilty to drug trafficking charges in federal court.

53-year-old Craig Joseph Turner was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm in November. The charges stem from a police raid in October at a home in Chippewa Township, where authorities say several bags of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, ammunition, and other drugs were discovered. As part of Turner’s plea deal, the charge of felon in possession of a firearm was dropped, according to court records.

Turner could face over 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in June.