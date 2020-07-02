Mt. Pleasant Man Arrested After Foot Chase
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Clare County arrested a man Tuesday, June 30 for reckless driving and fleeing from police.
Police say the 23-year-old suspect from Mt. Pleasant was speeding and driving recklessly in the area of Woodland and Crooked Lake drives. The man was walking away from his vehicle when police found him and a brief foot chance commenced until the man returned to his vehicle and fled the scene. He allegedly hit a golf cart with two individuals before police rediscovered the vehicle. The conditions of the golf cart’s occupants are unknown.
Police chased the suspect on foot again and were able to arrest him.They say the man is wanted in Clare County for motor vehicle theft. There was also stolen property in the vehicle and he was driving on a suspended licence.
The man was treated for injuries at a local hospital before being taken to jail. A trooper was also treated for minor injuries suffered during the foot pursuit.