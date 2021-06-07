Mt. Pleasant Homicide Suspect Sought By MSP

On June 6, 2021 at 3:15 AM, troopers and detectives from the Mount Pleasant State Police Post were summoned to a residence on South Isabella Road, Union Township, Isabella County for an alleged sexual assault / homicide investigation. Investigators have obtained information on a potential suspect and are actively searching their location. The Michigan State Police Lansing Crime Lab processed the scene, and this remains an active, ongoing investigation.
The suspect in this case has been identified as Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, also known as “Zeke”. Gardenhire is a black male, 40 years of age, 6’-1”, 180lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. There is an active homicide warrant for his arrest. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gardenhire please contact 911 or the tip line below.
MICHTIP LINE 877-616-4677
WWW.MICHTIP.state.mi.us.
Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), P3 mobile app or P3tips.com/488.