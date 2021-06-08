Mt. Pleasant Homicide Suspect Apprehended

A man wanted by police in Isabella County for sexual assault and murder turned himself into police in Flint Township Tuesday morning. Fourty-year-old Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire was wanted in connection with the sexual assault and stabbing death of a teenage girl at a Union Township home Sunday morning. He’s also accused of sexually assaulting an adult woman at the same address.
Gardenhire contacted the WJRT TV newsroom asking how he could safely turn himself over to police, and was met be Flint Township Police at a gas station liquor store, where he was arrested without incident. Gardenhire has been returned to Isabella County authorities.