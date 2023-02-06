Mt. Pleasant Crash Clams Life of Elderly Man

A 92-year-old Mount Pleasant man died from a crash last Friday.

Police say an 81-year-old woman was driving a Chevy Impala south on Sweeney Street around 3:30 P.M. The elderly man was a passenger in the vehicle. Police say the woman failed to yield at a stop sign at Broomfield Street. Her car was struck by a Ford F-250. They were taken to a local hospital where the man died of his injuries and the woman was listed in critical condition.

The occupants of the Ford, a 61-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, were not hurt in the crash.