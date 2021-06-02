Mt. Pleasant Awarded for COVID-19 Video

The City of Mt. Pleasant was recently presented with the Award of Excellence by the Communicator Awards, the organization’s highest honor, for Mt. Pleasant’s “Be the reason” online video campaign.
The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest professional recognitions of its kind in the world and honors the best digital, mobile, audio, video, print, and social content the industry has to offer. Mount Pleasant’s “Be the reason” online video campaign addressed the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of the effort was not only to educate the public on proper safety measures, but to emphasize the purpose and urgency of these precautions while creating a feeling of comfort and unity. Due to the state’s stay at home order, no new video could be shot. Instead, existing footage was repurposed with all production being completed remotely by the City’s creative team.
To watch the video, visit bethereasonwearamask.myportfolio.com.