Mt. Morris Township Shootout Injures Two

Police in Mount Morris Township are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting at a gas station Thursday, April 18.

Two other suspects were arrested after a shootout occurred at the Marathon Gas Station in the 3400 block of W. Pierson Rd. around 2:30 p.m. Police say the shootout happened between a white Chevy Impala and a white Range Rover. An elderly woman, caught in the crossfire, was shot and is listed in critical condition. A woman in one of the suspect vehicles was also shot and is listed in serious condition. The third suspect is believed to have boarded an MTA bus heading west on Pierson Road. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (810) 785-1311.