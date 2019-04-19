Mt. Morris Township Shootout Injures Two

(WSGW News file image)

Police in Mount Morris Township are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting at a gas station Thursday, April 18.

Two other suspects were arrested after a shootout occurred at the Marathon Gas Station in the 3400 block of W. Pierson Rd. around 2:30 p.m. Police say the shootout happened between a white Chevy Impala and a white Range Rover. An elderly woman, caught in the crossfire, was shot and is listed in critical condition. A woman in one of the suspect vehicles was also shot and is listed in serious condition. The third suspect is believed to have boarded an MTA bus heading west on Pierson Road. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (810) 785-1311.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Linden Man Arraigned on Child Pornography Charges Alpha Media Saginaw Staff Includes Columbine Survivor Northwood University Welcomes Its 5th President Job Placement Company Opens in Saginaw Township Police Identify Body Found Near I-675 New Members Inducted Into The Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame
Comments