Mt. Morris Pool Hall Explosion Caused by Gas Leak

Investigators in Mt. Morris have ruled out foul play in a pool hall explosion.

Around 11:15 P.M. on April 15, Old Time Billiards at the corner of Saginaw and Mt. Morris streets blew up, sending debris throughout the area and completely demolished the building, damaging nearby buildings in the process. No one was hurt. Investigators have determined the explosion was caused by a gas leak, which possibly came from a furnace that was not properly installed by a heating and cooling company.

Officials say there are no issues with gas leaks in the surrounding area.