Mt. Morris Police Officer Pleads to Drunk Driving, Crashing Truck

A police officer from the Mt. Morris Township department has pleaded no contest to driving drunk in Saginaw County.

23-year-old Vincent Motley is accused of driving his pickup truck while intoxicated then crashing into a tree in the 700 block of Shattuck Rd. in Carrollton Township on January 25. A witness says she saw Motley exit the truck and get into another vehicle. He reported the truck as stolen shortly after, though soon admitted to crashing the vehicle when police questioned him in his home, where he was arrested. He denied getting a ride from the scene of the crash.

Motley pleaded no contest Friday, May 31 to driving while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, operating a vehicle with an open alcohol container, failure to report an accident and false report of a misdemeanor. Prosecutors dismissed a felony charge of filing a false police report in exchange for the plea.

Motley’s sentencing date is pending. It’s unknown if he is still employed as a police officer.