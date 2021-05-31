MSU Weed Tour 2021

Wednesday, June 30, 2021
9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET
MSU Agronomy Farm
4450 Beaumont Rd.
Lansing, MI 48910
Registration/check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. with coffee, juice, and donuts and the field tour will kick off at 9:30 a.m.
Credits
Recertification credits have been requested for Certified Crop Advisors, and Private, Commercial Core, and Category 1A Pesticide Applicator Licenses.
Pricing
Pre-registration for the tour is $30 per person, which includes a tour booklet and lunch.
No refunds for cancellations or no shows after June 25, 2021. Substitutions allowed.
Schedule
8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Check in, coffee and donuts provided
9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Weed Control in Corn and Soybeans
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lunch, boxed lunches provided
COVID19 UPDATE
We are planning for an in-person program in June. However, we continue to monitor the evolution of the pandemic and how this might impact the event. We will decide as to whether it is necessary to postpone or change the format of the event prior to June 30. This decision will be based on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recommendations/guidelines from MSU, the State of Michigan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local Health Department guidance. You will be contacted regarding any changes or updates through the email you use to register.
As a condition of attending a Michigan State University (MSU) Extension program, all staff, contractors, vendors and participants are required to follow the MSU Community Compact.
Registration closes on June 27, 2021.