WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

MSU Shooting Victims Identified

By jonathan.dent
February 15, 2023 6:00AM EST
Share
MSU Shooting Victims Identified

Police have released the names of the three Michigan State University students that were killed in Monday night’s shooting.

Police say that Sophomore Brian Fraser and Junior Arielle Anderson, both from Grosse Pointe, as well as Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson in Oakland County, lost their lives when 43-year-old Anthony McRae opened fire on MSU’s campus after 8:15 p.m. Five other students remain in the hospital in critical condition.

McRae took his own life when confronted by police. Investigators continue to search for a motive for the shootings.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Investigates Kochville Township Carjacking
2

Crash Claims Life of 32-Year-Old Bay City Man
3

Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising
4

Police Searching for Suspect after Traffic Stop Turns Up Guns and Drugs
5

Questions Surround Officer Involved Shooting in Mt. Pleasant