MSU President Forced Out

(Michigan News Network) – Michigan State University may be searching for a new president as the Board of Trustees has reportedly given Samuel Stanley until Tuesday to step down.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the university’s board of trustees is forcing Stanley to resign for multiple reasons, including his handling of the Title IX-related pushing out of business school dean Sanjay Gupta. Other issues include Stanley’s handling of internal investigations and reporting requirements involving the schools Office of

Institutional Equity and the Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct office.

If Stanley does not resign, he faces the possibility of being fired.