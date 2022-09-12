WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

MSU President Forced Out

By News Desk
September 12, 2022 6:30AM EDT
MSU President Forced Out

(Michigan News Network) – Michigan State University may be searching for a new president as the Board of Trustees has reportedly given Samuel Stanley until Tuesday to step down.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the university’s board of trustees is forcing Stanley to resign for multiple reasons, including his handling of the Title IX-related pushing out of business school dean Sanjay Gupta. Other issues include Stanley’s handling of internal investigations and reporting requirements involving the schools Office of
Institutional Equity and the Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct office.

If Stanley does not resign, he faces the possibility of being fired.

