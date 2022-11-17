MSU Extension Offering Lakes Online Course

Registration for the award-winning Michigan State University (MSU) Extension Introduction to Lakes Online course is now open.

This six-week online course kicks-off January 10 and is designed for anyone interested in inland lakes, including concerned citizens, decision makers, local leaders, resource professionals, and lakefront property owners. Course topics include lake ecology, watershed management, shoreline protection, aquatic plants, Michigan water law, and community engagement.

Registration is open now through January 8. The cost of the course is $115 per person. Register by December 19 for an early bird price of $95. A limited number of scholarships are available. To register or for more information, visit canr.msu.edu/lakesonline.