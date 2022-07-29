      Weather Alert

MSU Extension, 4-H Seeking Millages Around the Region

News Desk
Jul 29, 2022 @ 8:00am

Next Tuesday, Saginaw County residents will be asked to approve the MSU Extension and 4-H millage.

The 0.1 mill request will provide $546,000  in the first year to continue funding for MSU Extension educational programming and services in the county. The millage request will also be on the ballot in Genesee, Tuscola, Shiawassee, Gratiot, Montcalm, Osceola, and Alpena Counties.

Funds raised through each millage proposal enable MSU Extension to continue work throughout the county in the areas of 4-H youth development, nutrition education, agriculture, community development and more.

Popular Posts
Shiawassee County Developer Has Plans For Bay City Building
Bay County, Midland Police Search for Larceny Suspects
Man's Body Found on Saginaw's West Side
Crime Stoppers Highlights Carrollton Township Suspicious Death
Chesaning Man's Death Under Investigation
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On