MSU Extension, 4-H Seeking Millages Around the Region

Next Tuesday, Saginaw County residents will be asked to approve the MSU Extension and 4-H millage.
The 0.1 mill request will provide $546,000 in the first year to continue funding for MSU Extension educational programming and services in the county. The millage request will also be on the ballot in Genesee, Tuscola, Shiawassee, Gratiot, Montcalm, Osceola, and Alpena Counties.
Funds raised through each millage proposal enable MSU Extension to continue work throughout the county in the areas of 4-H youth development, nutrition education, agriculture, community development and more.