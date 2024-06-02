MSU AgBioResearch, MSU Extension to host field days around the state this summer

Growers and producers will have the chance to participate in field days across Michigan.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — From June to September 2024, Michigan State University Extension and MSU AgBioResearch will host a series of field days on campus and at research and extension centers across Michigan.

The events are open to the public. Some are free, while others have registration fees. Please check details of the individual event for more information.

Topics of this year’s field days include management of dairy, dry beans, Christmas trees, potatoes, turfgrass and wheat, among many others.

If interested in attending, please see the event page below. If there is no event page, please contact the research center directly. Additional event information — and potentially new events — will be added to this story and the research center websites when possible.