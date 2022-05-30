MSU AgBioResearch, Extension to host in-person 2022 field days

From June to September, MSU AgBioResearch and MSU Extension researchers and outreach specialists will be presenting at field days across the state, covering topics from hops and wheat to dairy and regenerative agriculture.
This summer, Michigan State University AgBioResearch and MSU Extension will be hosting in-person field days at several research centers around the state and on the MSU campus.
The events are open to the public. Growers, producers and their families are welcome to hear the latest on MSU-led research and outreach on highly important topics related to food and the environment.
Topics include dairy, hops, potatoes, turfgrass, wheat, wine grapes and regenerative agriculture, among others.
Those interested in attending should contact the respective research center for additional details. Further information will be added to the research center websites as it becomes available.