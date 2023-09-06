MSP Urges Caution after Police Vehicles Shot, Burned in U.P.

Officials are asking the public to avoid State Police worksites after multiple MSP vehicles were set on fire and shot at in the Upper Peninsula early Wednesday morning.

The agency says a suspect described as white male wearing camouflage burned and shot police vehicles at the Sault Ste Marie Post around 3:30 a.m.

The suspect had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Police say he was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV and is considered armed and dangerous.

The Sault Ste. Marie Post was closed on Wednesday. Officials say other posts will remain open, but everyone should remain vigilant.

Anyone with information on the incident in the UP is asked to call (906) 632-2217.