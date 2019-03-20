MSP Sergeant Recognized for Traffic Safety Efforts

Michigan State Police Detective Sergeant Mark Burch of Bay County is being honored during the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission meeting Wednesday, March 20 at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing. Burch is being recognized for his efforts to increase seat belt use and reduce impaired driving among high school students. Starting in 2016, Burch brought a Safety Belt Convincer to schools so students could experience first hand how seat belts work. Then last year he developed the Fatal Vision Traffic Safety Program. That uses roadster pedal carts and impairment goggles to simulate driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Burch worked with local businesses and state transportation officials securing donations to support these initiatives.