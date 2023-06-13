MSP K9 Helps Locate Missing 3-Year-Old

A State Police K9 helped locate a missing 3-year-old in Roscommon Township Monday afternoon.

According to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Woodland Drive near Snowbowl Road.

Officials say the boy’s mother had been searching for him for at least 20 minutes. Multiple K9 units, as well as a State Police drone and an aviation unit responded to the wooded area to help in the search.

Authorities say Trooper Adam Whited and K9 Loki tracked the toddler through two small marshes and found him barefoot roughly a half mile from the home in the woods. The child was cleared by EMS and reunited with his mother.