      Weather Alert

MSP Issues Endangered Missing Advisory For Man With Dementia

Ric Antonio
May 12, 2021 @ 1:01pm
(Pictured- George Paul Sivertson)

Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for 88-year-old George Paul Sivertson.

Sivertson was last seen in the Bay City Walmart parking lot in a silver 4-door Toyota Camry.

Police say Sivertson has dementia and drove off from Walmart while his wife was inside shopping.

Family members say he’s described as 6′ tall, 194lbs, gray hair, with hazel eyes; and was last seen wearing a Blue jacket, gray t-shirt, suspenders, and blue jeans.

It was also shared that he is not supposed to be driving.

If you have information about George Sivertson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 9-1-1 or Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551.

Popular Posts
WSGW 2021 Spring Home Makeover!
New claims against man charged with Kristin Smart's murder
Fatal Crash Involving Farm Tractor in Saginaw County Under Investigation
Kildee Says "Like New" Zilwaukee Bridge an Example for Infrastructure
Saginaw Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshall Announced
Sports News