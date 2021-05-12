MSP Issues Endangered Missing Advisory For Man With Dementia
(Pictured- George Paul Sivertson)
Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for 88-year-old George Paul Sivertson.
Sivertson was last seen in the Bay City Walmart parking lot in a silver 4-door Toyota Camry.
Police say Sivertson has dementia and drove off from Walmart while his wife was inside shopping.
Family members say he’s described as 6′ tall, 194lbs, gray hair, with hazel eyes; and was last seen wearing a Blue jacket, gray t-shirt, suspenders, and blue jeans.
It was also shared that he is not supposed to be driving.
If you have information about George Sivertson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 9-1-1 or Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551.