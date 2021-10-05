MSP Helicopter Shot At By Two Flint Men

Two Flint men have been arrested and charged after shooting at a Michigan State Police Helicopter over the weekend.
Around 2:30am Saturday morning, ‘Trooper 3’ was assisting Flint Police and Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies responding to shots fired call near the area of Miller and Hammerberg roads.
When the men were located by the helicopter, one of them fired several shots along a creek bed before handing the gun to the second man; who fired at least five shots at the aircraft.
David Cox and Jeremy Engelman, both 26 years old from Flint, were taken into custody and arraigned this morning on charges of assault with intent to murder, terrorism, attempted malicious destruction of police property, and felony firearm.
Both are in the Genesee County Jail with a $50,000 cash bond.
Neither of the flight crew members were injured and the helicopter was not damaged.