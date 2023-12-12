WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

MSP Arrests 2 in Separate Alleged Illegal Firearm Possession Instances

By jonathan.dent
December 12, 2023 2:42PM EST
Source: Michigan State Police

Two men were arrested for illegally having firearms in separate instances Monday night.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Secure Cities Partnership pulled over a 40-year-old driver on Genesee Avenue near Ruckle Street around 8:00 p.m. and noticed a pistol on the floor, then found another in the center console. Officials say the man did not have a CPL and was arrested, then released pending charges.

Then, around 2:20 Tuesday morning, SCP troopers pulled over another vehicle driven by a 20-year-old on Michigan Avenue near Lyon Street. Police say that driver didn’t have a license, and a firearm that had been stolen from Bay City 2 years ago was found under the rear seat. That driver was arrested and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.

