MSP Arrests 2 in Separate Alleged Illegal Firearm Possession Instances

Two men were arrested for illegally having firearms in separate instances Monday night.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Secure Cities Partnership pulled over a 40-year-old driver on Genesee Avenue near Ruckle Street around 8:00 p.m. and noticed a pistol on the floor, then found another in the center console. Officials say the man did not have a CPL and was arrested, then released pending charges.

Then, around 2:20 Tuesday morning, SCP troopers pulled over another vehicle driven by a 20-year-old on Michigan Avenue near Lyon Street. Police say that driver didn’t have a license, and a firearm that had been stolen from Bay City 2 years ago was found under the rear seat. That driver was arrested and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.