MPSC Approves Fraction of DTE Electricty Rate Hike Request

The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a $30.5 million electricity rate hike for DTE Energy which will go into effect this Friday.

A typical residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see an increase of 71 cents on their monthly bill. The energy company had originally requested a $388 million increase in January in order to modernize and improve the grid, plus its electric storage and generation system. However, the commission took into consideration disputes against DTEs sales forecasts from the pandemic, which expected less electricity to be used. However, electricity sales increased in 2020 and 2021.

DTE’s most recent electricity increase was in May 2020, when the commission approved a $188 million increase.