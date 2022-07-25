MPSC Advises Propane Users Prepare Now for Heating Season

Energy prices have risen significantly since last winter, and the Michigan Public Service Commission is recommending residents who rely on propane for heating lock in supplies now before winter weather increases demand.
Propane providers offer various plans such as pre-buy and fixed-price plans that can help customers save money compared to market prices later in the year. When looking into a plan, customers should know their average use to avoid buying too much or too little. Additionally, propane users are advised to look into possible fees such as installation, service, pickup or disconnect before signing a contract. Customers are also encouraged to have answers to questions before signing. Important questions can include what service and payment options are available, how prices are determined, how often tanks will be refilled, and how much advance time is needed for delivery outside a normal schedule.