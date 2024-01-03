Mountain Dew Baja Blast is turning 20 – and will be stocked in stores all year

Mountain Dew’s bright-blue fan-favorite Baja Blast soda is celebrating its “20th Bajaversary” this year — and now you’ll be able to stock it in your fridge through the end of 2024.

The tropical lime-flavored soda, which had previously only been available at Taco Bell locations, will now be available in both bottles and cans at supermarkets nationwide for the rest of the year,

While the soda has hit shelves in the past, fans have never been able to find it in the aisles for an entire year.

“MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way,” said JP Bittencourt, Vice President of Marketing at MTN DEW, thanking fans of the soda.

“Because of you, everyone nationwide can now buy the beloved flavor in-stores and as always, at Taco Bell, all year long and earn rewards while doing so… that’s a win-win,” Bittencourt said.

Customers who purchase the original soda or its sugar-free counterpart — whether at a store or a participating Taco Bell — will be able to scan their bottle and collect coins, which can then be redeemed online for Baja Blast gear and accessories, electronics, and more.

PepsiCo., the parent company of Mountain Dew, also announced that Baja Blast will have its “first-ever onscreen appearance” during the February Super Bowl.