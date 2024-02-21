WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Mount Pleasant Police Search for Attempted Homicide Suspect

By jonathan.dent
February 21, 2024 6:03AM EST
Source: Mount Pleasant Police Department

Police in Mount Pleasant are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in an attempted homicide.

57-year-old Paul Vance Ellingson is described by police as a white male, last seen driving a stolen 2020 maroon Mitsubishi Mirage with Michigan license plate 4-M-D-A-4-1. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Ellingson is suspected of attempted homicide during a physical altercation in the 1500 block of Granger Street around 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Police say the incident was a fight between roommates, and there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about Ellingson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call MPPD’s anonymous tip line at (989) 779-9111 or Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.

