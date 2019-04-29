Mt. Pleasant Police Report Arrest In Counterfeiting Case

A 21-year-old man is being held in the Isabella County Jail for possession of counterfeit money. Mt. Pleasant Police identified the suspect as Ty Showerman. The case began just before 11:15 a.m. April 27, at the Blackstone Bar, 212 W. Michigan, after a 23- year-old male made a purchase with a counterfeit $50 bill. That person told police Showerman gave him the money to buy a six-pack of beer. Showerman told officers he had been given the money by an unknown male. A further inquiry by police determined Showerman had given six counterfeit $50 bills to a friend, because he knew he would be speaking to officers.

Officers recovered nine counterfeit $50 bills as a result of the investigation.