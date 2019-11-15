      Weather Alert

Mount Pleasant Man Sentenced In Tribal Strangulation Case

John Hall
Nov 15, 2019 @ 5:12pm


31-year-old Bartlett Anthony Gibbs of Mount Pleasant has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bay City to 3.5 years in prison for assault of an intimate or dating partner by strangulation or attempted strangulation.

Two years of supervised release were also imposed on Gibbs who pleaded guilty on August 5.

Authorities say on April 28th Gibbs strangled his victim while also dragging the victim from one room to another.

Police from Mount Pleasant and the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe investigated the case which occurred on the Tribal Reservation.

