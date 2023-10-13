WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Mount Pleasant Man Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case on Indian Reservation

By jonathan.dent
October 13, 2023 5:14PM EDT
Share
Mount Pleasant Man Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case on Indian Reservation
(Getty Images)

A 39-year-old from Mount Pleasant will spend 30 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse.

According to U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison, Jason Morris Pego was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in June. Officials say Pego engaged in sexual acts with a 7-year-old that was in his care while on the Isabella Reservation in 2016 or 2017.

Investigators with the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department and the FBI say Pego took pictures of the assaults and threatened to hurt the victim and their family if they told anyone.

Popular Stories

1

HazMat Team Responds to Bay City Business Thursday Morning
2

Saginaw Township School District Selects New Superintendent
3

Teens Arrested After Teacher Struck by Chair in Flint School
4

Motorcyclist Killed In Flint Township Crash
5

Bank Robbery Suspect Wanted in Saginaw