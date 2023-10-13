Mount Pleasant Man Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case on Indian Reservation

A 39-year-old from Mount Pleasant will spend 30 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse.

According to U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison, Jason Morris Pego was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in June. Officials say Pego engaged in sexual acts with a 7-year-old that was in his care while on the Isabella Reservation in 2016 or 2017.

Investigators with the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department and the FBI say Pego took pictures of the assaults and threatened to hurt the victim and their family if they told anyone.