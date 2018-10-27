Mount Pleasant Man Indicted In Federal Child Exploitation Case

A 25 year old Mount Pleasant man faces multiple child exploitation related counts after being indicted by a federal

grand jury.

An FBI investigation alleged that Gary Bugh paid to have an undercover police officer whom he believed to be the father of a nine year old boy sexually and physically abuse the child and then send him video. Officials say Bugh

also tried to get the undercover officer to bring his son so Bugh could sexually assault him. During chats with the

officer Bugh shared his desire to sexually assault a child until the child died. Bugh also allegedly sent multiple images of child pornography to the undercover officer.

If convicted in US District Court in Bay City, Bugh faces at least 15 years to life in prison.