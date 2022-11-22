Mount Pleasant Man Charged in Attack on Brother

A Mount Pleasant could spend the rest of his life in prison in connection with the attempted murder of his brother during an argument over the weekend.

44-year-old Vandale Omar Green, is formally charged with attempted murder for using a hunting-style knife during an arguement with his brother at their Jamestown apartment on Saturday night. Green also faces two other felony weapons charges. According to police, Green told them that he and his brother argued, but said he did not stab him. Police found a knife and sheath in another apartment. Green was charged Monday afternoon with attempted murder, which potentially carries a life sentence. He was also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Green’s next court appearance is December 8th.