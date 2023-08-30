Motorist Shot In Flint

A 21-year-old from Flint was seriously injured in a shooting that took place Monday afternoon.

Flint Police Officers were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Fox Lane around 1:45 and found a single victim who had been shot, as well as an overturned vehicle. According to Michigan State Police, the 21-year-old was shot while driving the vehicle and crashed while trying to get away from multiple suspects. The victim was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition, however they have since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say no suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Trooper Frank Bayly at (248) 798-8663 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.