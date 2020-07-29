Motorist Saves Life of Crash, Heart Attack Victim
(source: Michigan State Police)
Police in Tuscola County are crediting a Good Samaritan with saving the life of a crash victim.
Police say an 82-year-old man was driving east on E. Caro Rd. in Almer Township Monday, July 27 around 3:30 p.m. when he suffered a medical emergency, causing his vehicle to veer off into a field. A passing motorist, a 42-year-old Gagetown man, saw the accident and rushed to help. The man performed CPR on the victim until police arrived, taking over resuscitation efforts.
Police say the victim was in full cardiac arrest. They also performed CPR and used an AED until paramedics arrived on the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.