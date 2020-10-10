Motorcyclist Killed In Head On Crash
A Burt man died when his motorcycle and an asphalt truck collided head on while travelling M-13 in southern Saginaw County around ten Friday night. Saginaw County deputies say the crash happened in front of 10811 Albee Road(M-13) in Albee Township. The asphalt truck driven by an 18 year old Saginaw man collided with the motorcycle driven by the 62 year old victim who was southbound. It has not been determined which vehicle crossed the centerline. The motorcyclist died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the Rygda Asphalt truck was not injured. The names of those involved were not released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.