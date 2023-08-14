Motorcyclist Killed in Gratiot County Crash

Authorities in Gratiot County say drugs and/or alcohol were factors in a crash that took the life of a 49-year-old man on Sunday.

According to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 10000 block of North Warner Road around 3 a.m. Investigators say the 49-year-old from Shepherd was riding a motorcycle, where he was struck by an SUV driven by a 28-year-old man from Elwell.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the driver of the SUV was arrested for driving under the influence.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 875-5211.