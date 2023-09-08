Motorcyclist Killed in Gratiot County Crash

A 22-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Gratiot County on Thursday.

According to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office, Gabriel Shellito from Harrison was riding north on US-127 around 5:55 p.m. Investigators say a northbound pickup truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Troy was turning left from 127 onto Pierce Road when Shellito crashed into the trailer.

Shellito was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Neither the driver of the pickup or his passenger, a 59-year-old female, were injured.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.