Motorcyclist Killed In Flint Township Crash

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Flint Township early Friday morning.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. a 41-year-old Flint man was riding east on Flushing Road when he lost control and struck a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old from Flint Township. The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police say the other driver cooperated with investigators. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Flint Township Police at (810) 600-3250.