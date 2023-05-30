Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crashing Into Police Vehicle

A Pigeon man was involved in a motorcycle crash with a police cruiser last Friday in Imlay City.

Police had responded to a separate, two vehicle crash on M-53 north of Newark Road and blocked the south side of the crash site with their patrol vehicles. The police vehicles had their lights activated. Police say the 27-year-old man was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle north and struck the rear passenger corner of a police cruiser, causing him to crash.

The man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, though police say his condition is stable. Investigators are working to determine if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.