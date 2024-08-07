WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Motorcyclist Arrested for Driving Over 130 m.p.h. in Bay County

By News Desk
August 7, 2024 9:25AM EDT
A motorcyclist was arrested in Bay County’s Bangor Township Sunday for speeding.

A Bay County Sheriff’s deputy was on Old Kawkawlin Road around 4:00 P.M. setting up a portable radar sign after the department received a number of complaints about speeding in the area. While the deputy was at the location, his radar detector inside his patrol vehicle registered an approaching motorcycle driving at 138 miles an hour.

The speed limit in that area is only 40 miles an hour, according to police. The man was stopped and arrested for reckless driving.

