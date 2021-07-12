Motorcycle Crash Kills Farwell Man in Midland County

Sheriff’s deputies in Midland County responded to a fatal motorcycle crash Friday, July 9.
Police say 67-year-old Ricki Bielicki of Farwell was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson west on US-10 around 6:45 p.m. Bielicki was near the M-30 off ramp when police say he veered off the highway, crashing. He was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.
Bielicki was wearing a helmet. Police say he may have had a medical issue which caused the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, though police are awaiting a final toxicology report.