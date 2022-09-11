WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Motorboat accident at the Grand Canyon leaves 1 dead, several injured

By CBS News
September 11, 2022 6:13PM EDT
One person was killed and others suffered injuries following a motorboat accident on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon National Park, officials said.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, a motorboat traveling down the Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River flipped over, the Grand Canyon National Park tweeted

One person was confirmed dead and the injured were transported by emergency personnel,  the Grand Canyon National Park said. Officials have not identified any of the victims and said additional information was not available. 

The incident comes days after an Arizona woman died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park. 

Park officials said 59-year-old Delphine Martinez, of Window Rock, was found dead Sunday along the Thunder River Trail about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River. Martinez had been hiking down the Thunder River Trail in triple-digit heat, she reportedly became disoriented and later unconscious.

