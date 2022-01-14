Mother of Murdered Saginaw Child Charged

Police have released the name of the mother arrested in connection to the death of her 22 month old son Tony Jackson.
24-year-old Cassandra Jacker was arrested and charged Thursday in Saginaw county court on one count of involuntary manslaughter- a 15-year felony.
Jacker’s charges come following the arrest of the boy’s father, 28 year old Tony Lipsey-Jackson, earlier this week in relation to their son’s death last Saturday.
Police say Lipsey-Jackson called 911 and told them his son had fallen down the stairs.
Investigators say the baby arrived at the hospital with severe injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after, but the death was ruled a homicide after it was determined the injuries did not match up to the claims made by the parents.
Jacker was listed in the Saginaw county jail with bond set at 65 hundred dollars, and is is expected back in court on January 21st.
Tony Jackson’s death was Saginaw’s first homicide of 2022.